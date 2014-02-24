版本:
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Feb 24

HONG KONG, Feb 24 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN) (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Feb28 Poly Culture Group  77.8   28.20-   CLSA               330
                                  33.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Mar07 Hanhua Financial    N/A    N/A      CICC,              400
                                          Credit Suisse,
                                          China Galaxy Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
March Optics Valley Union N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       200
2014                                      China Merchants
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1
2014  Harbin Bank         N/A    N/A     ABC Int'l,        1,000
                                         BOC Int'l, CICC,
                                         China Merchants
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Q2    Inner Mongolia      N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,         800
2014  Shengmu High-Tech                   Goldman
      Dairy 
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Q2    BAIC Motor          N/A    N/A      Citic, Deutsche  2,000
2014                      Goldman, HSBC,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
H1    China Aircraft      N/A    N/A      CICC, Everbright   200
2014  Leasing                             Int'l, CCB Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China Grand         N/A    N/A      CICC, Goldman    1,000
2014  Automotive Services 
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China CNR Corp.++   N/A    N/A      CICC, UBS        1,470
2014  
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    WH Group            N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,       6,000
2014                                      Citic, Goldman,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
H2    China General       N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche   2,000
2014  Nuclear Power Group
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhua Concrete     N/A    N/A      Citic,             200
      Pile Group                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Fuhua Agricultural  N/A    N/A     Citigroup,          200
      Technology                         Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Mando China         N/A    N/A     Deutsche Bank,      250
                                         Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  South Beauty        N/A    N/A     CICC,               200
                                         Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Zhong Da Mining     N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l, HSBC,   350
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Tianhe Chemicals    N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup, 1,000
      Group                               Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Hunan Zhonghe       N/A    N/A      Citigroup,         600
      Energy                              Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Longjiang Bank      N/A    N/A      BAML, Nomura       500
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  The Basic House     N/A    N/A      Goldman, UBS       300
      Global 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Sunshine100         N/A    N/A      CICC, Citigroup    300
      Real Estate Group 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Sincere Group       N/A    N/A      Morgan Stanley     350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhui China        N/A    N/A      BAML               400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Mountain     N/A    N/A      Citigroup          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
      Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Triplex             N/A    N/A      BAML,              200
                                          China Merchants,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Everbright    N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Bridge       N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
      United Financial                    JPMorgan
      Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic, Citigroup        
      (HK & Shanghai                      Credit Suisse, HSBC,
      dual listing)                       UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
                                          Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Bank of Shanghai    N/A    N/A      Citic,           2,000
