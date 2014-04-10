Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - April 10

HONG KONG, April 10 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ ** Apr22 WH Group 3,654 8.00- BOC Int'l, 5,300 11.25 Citic, DBS, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A N/A 1,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 Luye Pharma Group N/A N/A Citigroup 750 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 Inner Mongolia N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 800 2014 Shengmu High-Tech Goldman Dairy ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 BAIC Motor N/A N/A Citic, Deutsche 2,000 2014 Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Aircraft N/A N/A CICC, Everbright 200 2014 Leasing Int'l, CCB Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000 2014 Automotive Services ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China CNR Corp.++ N/A N/A CICC, UBS 1,470 2014 ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 Central China N/A N/A CCB Int'l, 400 Securities ICBC Int'l, China Galaxy, Qilu Int'l ---------------------------------------------------------------- H2 China General N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 2,000 2014 Nuclear Power Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 AAB Group N/A N/A BAML, 300 RafAello Capital, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200 Pile Group Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200 Technology Jefferies ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250 Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200 Deutsche Bank, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 1,000 Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600 Energy Credit Suisse ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300 Global ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup (HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC, dual listing) UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 Macquarie Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000 (HK & Shanghai Goldman, Guotai Junan, dual listing ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, Citic, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman, Haitong, Yingda ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS (Compiled by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)