Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 24

HONG KONG, Sept 24 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. * Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports + Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) ================================================================ +Sept Fosun N/A N/A CICC, 600 2012 Pharmaceutical Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * +Oct Zhengzhou Coal N/A N/A BoCom, 600 2012 Mining Machinery Citic Securities, Deutsche Bank, ICBC Int'l, JPMorgan, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 200 2012 Holdings Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 2012 Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities, (HK & Shanghai Citigroup, dual listing) Credit Suisse, HSBC, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 Chinalco Mining N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 300 2012 Corp International CCB Int'l, CICC, (Peru) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, StanChart ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Machinery N/A N/A BOC Int'l 600 2012 Equipment ICBC Int'l Engineering ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 China Xintiandi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500 2012 JPMorgan, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q3 People's N/A N/A CICC, 6,000 2012 Insurance Company Credit Suisse, (Total) of China Group HSBC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q4 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 2012 (Mongolian iron ore Macquarie Group miner) ---------------------------------------------------------------- +Q4 Sany Heavy N/A N/A BAML, 2,000 2012/ Industry Co Citigroup, Q1 Citic Securities, 2013 ICBC Int'l, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China National N/A N/A CICC, 1,600 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 800- Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000 Product Logistic UBS Park ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 500- Concrete Pile Securities, 600 Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Lukoil N/A N/A N/A 1,000 /2013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2014 Insurance ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300 Airlines ---------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 2013 Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman Sachs, Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- H1 China Galaxy N/A N/A N/A 1,000 2013 Securities (Total) ---------------------------------------------------------------- +N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400 Bank BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- +N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------- N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ----------------------------------------------------------------