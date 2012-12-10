版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 10日 星期一 13:29 BJT

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Dec 10

HONG KONG, Dec 10 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings and new
listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at
elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit
entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS      PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)               (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Dec   Wison Engineering   N/A    N/A      BoCom Int'l        150
2012  Services                            Citigroup, Deutsche
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Dec   Century Energy      N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       150
2012                                      Citigroup
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Dec   China Machinery     N/A    N/A      ABC Int'l          500
2012  Equipment                           BOC Int'l
      Engineering                         ICBC Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
Dec   Mando China         N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,     200
2012  Holdings                            Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4    China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
 
2012  Materials Co Ltd                    Citic Securities,     
   
      (HK & Shanghai                      Citigroup,
      dual listing)                       Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4    Chinalco Mining     N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       300
2012  Corp International                  CCB Int'l, CICC,
      (Peru)                              HSBC,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4    China Xintiandi     N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank    1,500
2012                                      JPMorgan,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4   Altain Khuder        N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
2012 (Mongolian iron ore                  Macquarie Group
     miner)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4    Sany Heavy          N/A    N/A      BAML,            2,000
2012/ Industry Co++                       Citigroup, 
Q1                            Citic Securities,
2013                                      ICBC Int'l, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012   China National     N/A    N/A      CICC,            1,600
       Biotec Group                       Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Guangfa             N/A    N/A      BAML,            5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Shouguang     N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l         800-
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan         1,000
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Jianhua             N/A    N/A      Citic             500-
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,        600
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Huishan Dairy       N/A    N/A      N/A                600
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Lukoil              N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
/2013 

----------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2014  Insurance

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Hong Kong           N/A    N/A      N/A                300
      Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1    Erdenes             N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
2013  Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China Galaxy        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2013  Securities                                         (Total)

----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   China Everbright   4,000  N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,400
      Bank++                                BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   XCMG Construction  516    N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd++                  CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N/A      N/A              N/A  
   
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐