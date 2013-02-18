版本:
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Feb 18

HONG KONG, Feb 18 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings and new
listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS      PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)               (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Feb27 Petro King          N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l,         100
                                          China Galaxy Int'l,
                                          CIMB
----------------------------------------------------------------
April China Galaxy        N/A    N/A      China Galaxy,    1,500
2013  Securities                          Goldman,       (Total)
      (HK & Shanghai                      Guotai Junan,
      Listing)                            JPMorgan
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1/Q2 Sany Heavy          N/A    N/A      BAML,            1,700
2013  Industry Co++                       Citigroup, 
                              Citic Securities,
                                          ICBC Int'l, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
May   Sinopec Engineering N/A    N/A      Citic Securities 1,500
2013  (Group)                             JPMorgan,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Century Energy      N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       150
                                          ICBC International,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  AAG Energy          N/A    N/A      Barclays,          200
                                          Haitong, JPMorgan    
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  South Beauty        N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche     200
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Xinchen China      N/A    N/A      BAML               150
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Golden Bridge      N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
       United Financial                   JPMorgan
       Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Xintindi      N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank    1,500
                                          JPMorgan,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
 
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic Securities,     
   
      (HK & Shanghai                      Citigroup,
      dual listing)                       Credit Suisse,
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  New Century Hotel   N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,     250
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Star King Food      N/A    N/A      Macquarie          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Great Wall    N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse,     100
      Electric                            Guotai Junan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                       Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Jianhua             N/A    N/A      Citic              600
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,           
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Guangfa             N/A    N/A      BAML,            5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Shouguang     N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l        1,000
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Huishan Dairy       N/A    N/A      N/A                600
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Lukoil              N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013/ Taikang Life        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2014  Insurance

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Hong Kong           N/A    N/A      N/A                300
      Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Erdenes             N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   China Everbright   4,000  N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,400
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   XCMG Construction  516    N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd++                  CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N/A      N/A              N/A  
   
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
