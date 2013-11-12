Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 12

HONG KONG, Nov 12 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN)
*
Nov19 YuanShengTai 1,220 2.49- Credit Suisse 500
2013 Dairy 3.18 Macquarie
*
Nov21 Phoenix Healthcare N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 200
Group Goldman Sachs
Nov Spring REIT (China) N/A N/A Credit Suisse 300
2013 Mizuho
Nov China Cinda Asset N/A N/A BAML, 2,000
2013 Management Credit Suisse, Goldman
Morgan Stanley, UBS
*
Nov Fu Shou Yuan N/A N/A Citigroup, CIMB 250
2013
*
Dec Qinhuangdao Port N/A N/A CICC, Citic 700
2013 Citigroup, HSBC,
JPMorgan, UBS
*
2013 Sunshine100 N/A N/A CICC, Citigroup 300
Real Estate Group
*
2013 Logan Property N/A N/A BOC Int'l 300
Macquarie
*
2013 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350
*
2013 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400
*
2013 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200
*
2013 M&G Chemicals N/A N/A Citic, 700
Deutsche Bank
*
2013 China Everbright N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
*
Q1 Power Assets N/A N/A Goldman, HSBC 5,000
2014 Trust
*
H1 Shanghui N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 5,000
2014 International Holdings Citic, Goldman,
Morgan Stanley,
StanChart, UBS
2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500
Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank
2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200
China Merchants,
Goldman
2014 Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500
listing)
2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300
United Financial JPMorgan
Leasing
2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup
2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000