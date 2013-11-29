Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Nov 29

HONG KONG, Nov 29 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. ** Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere ================================================================ PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN) ================================================================ * Nov29 Spring REIT (China) 439.5 3.81- Credit Suisse 230 2013 4.03 Mizuho ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec04 Times Property 431 3.20- Haitong Int'l 250 UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec05 China Cinda Asset 5,318 3.00- BAML, 2,500 2013 Management 3.58 Credit Suisse, Goldman, Morgan Stanley ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec05 Qinhuangdao Port 829.9 5.25- BoCom, 700 2013 6.70 China Merchants, CICC, Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec06 2013 M&G Chemicals 2,350 1.65- Citic 600 1.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dec06 Jintian Pharma 500 2.91- Morgan Stanley 273 4.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Fu Shou Yuan N/A N/A Citigroup, CIMB 250 2013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Sunshine100 N/A N/A CICC, Citigroup 300 Real Estate Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Logan Property N/A N/A BOC Int'l 300 Macquarie ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 China Everbright N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000 Bank++ BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Q1 Power Assets N/A N/A Goldman, HSBC 5,000 2014 Trust ---------------------------------------------------------------- * H1 Shanghui N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 5,000 2014 International Holdings Citic, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, StanChart, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, UBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200 China Merchants, Goldman ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500 listing) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300 United Financial JPMorgan Leasing ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000 Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000