WRAPUP 4-Broker Haitong delays as Hong Kong IPOs aim low

* Broker delays IPO pricing to Monday as Hang Seng slides
* Total of $7.6 bln in deals anticipated in year-end rush
* Chow Tai Fook sold shares without cornerstone investors
* Analysts anticipate 2012 could be tough year for IPOs
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 9 China's second-largest
publicly traded brokerage delayed pricing its up to $1.7 billion
Hong Kong listing, spooked by falling stock markets, underlining
shaky confidence in new issues as other firms price low to get
their share offerings away.
A year-end rush of up to $7.6 billion in Hong Kong and
mainland China IPOs had been slated this week as companies seek
to raise funds ahead of what some predict could be an even
tougher year in 2012.
"There's great uncertainty in the markets, like with the
European sovereign debt ... Next year may be even worse," said
Philip Mok, research analyst at Phillip Securities in Hong Kong.
With the outcome of a high-stakes European Union summit
still unclear, investors pulled money out of
Asian stock markets on Friday, sending Hong Kong's benchmark
Hang Seng Index down 2.7 percent to its lowest this month in
skittish, low-volume trading.
The volatility prompted Haitong Securities Co Ltd
and its underwriters to postpone final pricing, said
a source with direct knowledge of the issue. A second source
said pricing was delayed. Pricing is now expected on Monday.
Haitong had been due to price its offering "on or about"
Dec. 9, according to its prospectus, aiming to sell 1.229
billion new shares at between HK$9.38 and HK$10.58
each.
CHEAP VALUATIONS
With the Hang Seng down around 19 percent this year,
making company valuations in the territory the cheapest in
Asia-Pacific, companies that have pushed ahead with IPOs have
been conservative in pricing them.
Earlier, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the world's largest
jewellery retailer, priced its $2 billion IPO, the third-biggest
Hong Kong offering this year, at the bottom end of expectations.
Chow Tai Fook offered 1.05 billion new shares at
HK$15 each, the bottom of an indicative range of HK$15-HK$21,
two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
Patrick Yiu, a director at Cash Asset Management in Hong
Kong, said many of this year's IPOs were now underwater from
their offer price, limiting the appetite for further new issues.
"Weak response from the market for the IPOs should make some
of the IPOs try to delay pricing or listing," he said. "Market
turnover is very thin. Some institutional investors are taking
their money back to Europe. Volume isn't sufficient to support
the rhythm of the IPO market."
On Thursday, New China Life Insurance Co Ltd,
China's No.3 life insurer, raised about $1.9 billion in a dual
Hong Kong and Shanghai IPO, while luxury car dealer Baoxin Auto
Group Ltd tapped Hong Kong markets for $414 million.
Both also priced their deals at the low end of expectations.
"CHINA'S TIFFANY "
Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook's IPO, among the most
anticipated this year because of its size and brand recognition
in Greater China, valued the company at about $19.2 billion,
more than twice the size of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co..
Chow Tai Fook priced the IPO at 15 times its forecast
earnings for fiscal 2013, which starts in April, one source
said. Tiffany trades on a forward P/E of around 18, according to
Reuters data.
The IPO came close to the $2.06 billion raised by Shanghai
Pharmaceuticals in May, but was far behind
the $2.5 billion raised by luxury fashion house Prada SpA
a month later.
Listed and based in Shanghai, Haitong Securities would
follow larger rival Citic Securities ,
which raised $1.7 billion in Hong Kong late in September.
Founded in 1988 as Shanghai Haitong Securities Co, the firm
has 210 branches in 113 cities in mainland China, with 13 more
in Hong Kong and Macau and more than 4 million retail brokerage
customers.
Chow Tai Fook's IPO had no commitments from so-called
cornerstone investors, a source previously said, a sign that
investors were unwilling to tie up their funds for an extended
amount of time. Such investors back many Asian listings,
committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a
lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and JPMorgan are joint global
coordinators of the IPO, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse
and UBS acting as joint bookrunners.