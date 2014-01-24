WH Group applies for listing worth $6 bln, Harbin for $1 bln -IFR

HONG KONG Jan 24 China's WH Group, the owner of
U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc., applied for a Hong
Kong listing worth up to $6 billion, IFR said on Friday, in what
would be one of the largest initial public offerings (IPO) in
the Asia Pacific region for years.
The company, formerly known as Shuanghui International
Holdings, is set to launch the IPO in April, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication said.
Harbin Bank, based in northeast China, also filed a
so-called A1 application with the Hong Kong stock exchange for
an IPO of up to $1 billion, IFR said. The listing is expected as
soon as the end of March.
WH Group named BOC International, Citic Securities
International, DBS, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS
as sponsors of the IPO.
Harbin Bank's sponsors were ABC International, BOC
International and China International Capital Corp., IFR said.