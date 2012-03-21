U.S. law firms vie to topple Hong Kong's British old guard

* U.S. firms launching Hong Kong law practices
* Offering salaries 20 to 30 percent above UK firms
* Expanding into litigation work
By Rachel Armstrong and Artemisia Ng
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 22 U.S. law firms are
starting to steal a march on their British rivals in the
competitive Hong Kong legal market, winning some of the biggest
deals going and soaring up the league tables.
A host of big-name American firms have launched Hong Kong
law practices in the past two years, poaching talent from the
five so-called 'magic circle' UK firms that have
dominated Asia's financial capital for decades. Those efforts
are now starting to pay dividends.
Last week New York firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which
only launched its Hong Kong law practice in October, was named
as the international and Hong Kong law counsel for Bank of
Communications Co Ltd's $8.9 billion private share
placement.
The lead partner on the deal, Celia Lam, joined Simpson
Thacher last year from magic circle firm Linklaters.
Another New York firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, which started
its Hong Kong law practice in 2010, leapt to 5th position last
year from 27th the year before in the Thomson Reuters Asia
Pacific ex-Japan league table for legal advisers to equity
capital market deal underwriters.
"A lot of U.S. firms see Hong Kong as a strong market with
good growth opportunities that has been dominated by a couple of
key firms and is ripe for some more competition," said Antony
Dapiran, a founding partner of Davis Polk's Hong Kong practice.
Dapiran joined from magic circle firm Freshfields Bruckhaus
Deringer where he worked on some of the biggest listings ever
seen in Hong Kong, including Agricultural Bank of China's
$22.1 billion IPO in 2010.
The head of Simpson Thacher's China practice, Leiming Chen,
said the firm felt they could only stay competitive in the
region if they could advise clients on Hong Kong as well as U.S
law.
"The need for adding a Hong Kong law practice became quite
urgent," he said.
MONEY TALKS
A major factor helping U.S. firms make their Hong Kong
practices competitive so quickly has been their willingness to
offer "New York rates", the standard pay scale for Wall Street
lawyers.
"In comparison to magic circle and top-tier law firms, U.S.
firms can offer increased salaries, sometimes doubling those of
the magic circle," said Marc Burrage, regional director of
recruitment firm Hays in Hong Kong.
A survey by CML Recruitment shows that newly qualified
lawyers at U.S. firms in Hong Kong tend to earn around HK$1.24
million ($159,700) a year whereas a UK firm would offer between
HK$864,000 and HK$936,000.
Some U.S. firms will also offer their Hong Kong-qualified
associates a cost of living allowance of between $45,000 and
$70,000 a year, according to recruiters Lewis Sanders.
Despite this, some of the later U.S. entrants to the Hong
Kong market are still finding it tough to find the right
candidates.
"The firms that got here early found it much easier," said
Katherine Fan, a consultant specialising in recruitment for U.S.
law firms at Hughes-Castell in Hong Kong.
"The magic circle firms have put in place initiatives to
retain talent, so the ones that are staying are probably
committed so may not be as easy to attract," she added.
That means the American firms are not only tapping the magic
circle for talent but also poaching from each other.
In August Chicago's Kirkland & Ellis launched its Hong Kong
practice by bringing in three partners from Wall Street firm
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, and three from Latham &
Watkins along with two from the magic circle's Allen & Overy.
FERTILE GROUND
The slowdown in Hong Kong's capital markets has tempered
some of the hiring frenzy for corporate lawyers in the past
couple of months.
However, boutique American firms such as Kobre & Kim are
also looking to find inroads into other practice areas, with
last year's rash of accounting problems at U.S.-listed Chinese
companies and anti-bribery work proving particularly fertile
ground.
"Many firms are trying to expand into the U.S. FCPA (Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act) and securities litigation space. There's
a lot more work for that in Asia right now so they are keen to
invest," said Hughes-Castell's Fan.
Smaller U.S. law firms are also now moving into the Hong
Kong market.
Washington D.C.-based Akin Gump is in the process of opening
its Hong Kong office, hoping to win work advising U.S. business
looking to expand into China, and Chinese firms looking at
outbound international acquisitions. They acknowledge though
that they will be unlikely to give the likes of Davis Polk and
Simpson Thacher a major run for their money.
"Akin Gump does not expect to compete with the major
international law firms in Hong Kong on all listing and
corporate work," said Gregory Puff, the firm's senior Hong Kong
partner.
Davis Polk's Dapiran is doubtful though whether all of the
new entrants will fare well.
"The ones with big global brands should always do well. But
some of the start-ups among the regional U.S. firms might
struggle," he said.
"I wonder if they're willing to make the necessary sustained
investment and are sufficiently attractive enough to get the
right talent."