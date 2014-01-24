UPDATE 1-HK exchange, SFC to discuss new shareholding structures in Q1

BRIEF-Knowles reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Knowles reports q1 2017 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2017
* HK rules allowing different classes of stock never used
* Discussions not necessarily related to Alibaba rejection-HKEx
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Jan 24 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will discuss a paper on new shareholding structures for publicly traded companies in the first quarter before putting it up for public consultation, a top exchange official said on Friday.
The paper will touch on a broad range of topics, not just "weighted voting rights," David Graham, chief regulatory officer and head of listing at HKEx, told Reuters.
The move comes after Hong Kong regulators last year rejected Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's planned IPO after the company requested to keep a shareholder structure that allowed a group of top managers and founders to nominate and control the board, while holding only around 13 percent of the company shares.
That request went against the Hong Kong's one-share-one-vote principle.
"We've worked on a paper and we're discussing that paper with the listing committee and the SFC. We will be working on it during the first quarter," Graham said on the sidelines of a regulatory forum organized by the SFC.
Discussions on the new shareholding structures are not necessarily related to Alibaba and come more as the exchange and city officials look to develop Hong Kong's financial markets, Graham added.
"The question of looking at weighted voting rights in the broader sense pre-dates any discussions around Alibaba. This is not a response to Alibaba," he said.
Hong Kong rules allow for the listing of different classes of stock with different voting rights under exceptional circumstances, but no companies have requested that exemption in the 26 years since it was put in place.
"For the record, we never received such a request. It's clearly a hypothetical question," Stephen Brown, deputy chairman of the listing committee of the HKEx said in a panel at the forum. "We haven't used that rule exception in 26 years."
* Knowles reports q1 2017 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2017
April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman said. ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the coun
* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing