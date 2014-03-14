HK billionaire Lau found guilty in Macau land deal case-media

UPDATE 1-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.
HONG KONG, March 14 Billionaire Joseph Lau, the head of Chinese Estates Holdings, was found guilty of bribery and money laundering in a land deal in Asia's gambling capital of Macau on Friday and sentenced to five years in jail, Hong Kong media reported.
Hong Kong's fifth richest man, Lau was sentenced by a court in Macau, a former Portuguese colony which is now a Chinese special administrative region, Hong Kong's RTHK reported.
Lau, chairman and CEO of Chinese Estates, and another high-profile tycoon, Steven Lo, chairman of the South China Football Club and movie-and-music entertainment group BMA Investment, were charged with offering a HK$20 million ($2.6 million) bribe to a former Macau government official, in a move to secure land near Macau's Las Vegas style Cotai strip.
Shares in Chinese Estates were suspended on Friday afternoon ahead of the ruling.
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc confirms expiration time of the exchange offer
* ISS recommends Consolidated-Tomoka shareholders vote "for" all seven of the company's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: