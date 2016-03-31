Hong Kong tribunal upholds Moody's reprimand for report on Chinese companies

HONG KONG, March 31 A Hong Kong tribunal has upheld a disciplinary action against Moody's Investor Services for a report it published on Chinese companies, in a landmark decision that could curtail the kinds of services rating agencies can offer in the financial centre.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal (SFAT) said in a ruling published on Thursday that Moody's did breach aspects of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) code of conduct through the publication of a July 2011 report that raised corporate governance concerns over 49 Chinese companies, contributing to a fall in their share prices.

However, the tribunal did not uphold all aspects of the SFC's claims against Moody's, and slashed in half the SFC's proposed HK$23 million ($2.97 million) fine. ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)