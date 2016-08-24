HK regulator fines, reprimands M. Stanley over internal control failures

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong's securities regulator said it fined and reprimanded the local securities unit of Morgan Stanley for internal control failures related to disclosure of short selling orders and comprehensive documentation of electronic trading services.
Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Ltd was fined HK$18.5 million ($2.4 million) related to failures that took place between 2013 and 2016, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
The breaches of Hong Kong's code of conduct included failure to avoid "conflicts of interest between principal and agency trading" and to comply with certain disclosures in short selling orders, as well as to properly document its electronic trading systems, the SFC said.
Morgan Stanley has agreed to hire an outside firm to review its internal controls, the SFC added. The U.S. firm didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.