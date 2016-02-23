UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's SFC sees no changes to shareholder warnings

* MSCI acted independently - SFC chief

* BlackRock sees concerns over independent directors on HK boards

* SFC may review disclosure rules on shares pledged as collateral (Adds details on governance concerns in Hong Kong, comments from BlackRock)

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Feb 23 Hong Kong's securities regulator on Tuesday said it has no plans to change how it warns investors of companies that have a high concentration of shareholders, after index provider MSCI Inc threatened to exclude those stocks from its global indices.

MSCI's move comes amid growing investor concerns over corporate governance problems in Hong Kong, including around backdoor listings, poor shareholder disclosure and a lack of truly independent board directors.

But Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder said MSCI's decision was entirely independent.

"The purpose of the warning is simple, to alert minority investors that those companies could see untoward price movements," Alder told reporters at the regulator's annual conference.

"Whether MSCI or any other index chooses to take that into account is entirely for them to decide and we would not then create a new activity for the SFC to decide that because of the index's decision, which are independent, whether or not to issue a concentration warning in the first place or whether to withdraw them."

MSCI said on Feb. 1 it would exclude from its global indices Hong Kong stocks that have been warned by the SFC over their high concentration of shareholders, potentially risking the deletion of 18 stocks from indexes.

BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, raised concerns over a lack of transparency and accountability regarding the skill set and role of independent non-executive directors sitting on Hong Kong-listed companies' boards.

The firm also has "issues" with poor disclosures around related company transactions and a failure of independent directors to challenge such deals, Pru Bennett, head of corporate governance and responsible investment for Asia Pacific at BlackRock, added.

"Explanatory memoranda, while often 400 pages-plus, often fail to explain to shareholders why they should support the proposal and what the long-term benefits are," Bennett said in a panel at the conference.

"In fact we have a saying that the more pages an explanatory memorandum has, the less information is disclosed."

A poll of the audience of about 200 financial services executives and regulators found that 72 percent believed the rules around backdoor listings were inadequate, while 83 percent said Hong Kong's small-cap Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board should be reformed.

SFC Chairman Carlson Tong told journalists the GEM listing rules would be reviewed and added that the SFC could also review the rules regarding disclosing shares pledged as collateral. (Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Stephen Coates)