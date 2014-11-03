UPDATE 2-British banker charged with murder of two women in Hong Kong

* 29-year-old Briton charged with two counts of murder
By Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree
HONG KONG, Nov 3 A 29-year-old British banker
appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday charged with two counts
of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his
apartment, including one inside a suitcase on a balcony.
A court document said Rurik George Caton Jutting worked for
Bank of America Corp. The U.S. bank said that it had,
until recently, an employee with the same name, but it declined
to give further details.
Looking stony-faced and unshaven and wearing a black T-shirt
and dark-rimmed glasses, Jutting told the court he understood
both charges. The brief hearing was adjourned until Nov. 10,
without Jutting entering a plea.
Jutting was arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his
apartment in Wan Chai, a central city district known for its
vibrant night life.
The charge sheet identified the woman in the suitcase as
Sumarti Ningsih and said she had been killed on Oct. 27. The
second woman, who was not identified, was killed on Nov. 1, the
document said. It did not say how they were killed.
Local media described the two victims as prostitutes and
said both had neck injuries, adding one was nearly decapitated.
One of the women was Indonesian, the South China Morning Post
newspaper reported.
The grisly murders have shocked Hong Kong, a city with a low
homicide rate.
One of the victims was found in the suitcase, the other
lying inside the apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks,
police have said.
Jutting had called police and asked them to investigate the
case, police have also said.
Martyn Richmond, Jutting's duty lawyer, said his client had
been denied contact with the British consulate and access to a
solicitor of his choice prior to being interviewed.
Jutting had done up to seven police interviews over many
hours, Richmond added.
Police declined to comment on Richmond's accusations. The
British consulate did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Britain's Foreign Office in London said on Saturday a
British national had been arrested in Hong Kong, without
specifying the nature of any suspected crime.
SHOCK IN HONG KONG
A Linkedin account under Jutting's name said he had worked
in structured equity finance and trading at Bank of America in
Hong Kong since July 2013. Before that, he had worked in the
same department but in London.
The profile also said Jutting had worked in structured
capital markets at Barclays between June 2008 and July 2010 and
had studied at Cambridge University.
A spokesman for Barclays in Hong Kong said the bank was not
immediately able to confirm if Jutting had worked for them.
According to people who were at Cambridge at the same time,
Jutting attended Peterhouse, the oldest college, and was
president of the Cambridge University History society. He was
also a cross-country runner and a rower. Prior to Cambridge he
went to Winchester College, one of Britain's most famous and
oldest private schools.
His Facebook account showed pictures of Jutting including
one with a young Asian woman. He was wearing a navy and white
striped rugby shirt.
Jutting's most recent posts were on Oct. 31 to articles
titled "Money does buy Happiness" and "Is 29 the perfect age."
The apartment where the bodies were found is on the 31st
floor of a building popular with financial professionals, where
average rents are about HK$30,000 (nearly $4,000) a month.
"It's very shocking because we never expected something like
this to happen in Hong Kong, especially in the same building
that I'm living in," said banker Mina Liu.
Another woman who lives down the corridor from the flat
where the bodies were found said she had seldom seen anyone come
and go from the apartment. Residents were woken up in the early
hours of Saturday to loud banging and scores of police.
Wan Chai has been a popular haunt for foreign navies on rest
and recreation over the decades.
There were 14 homicides in Hong Kong, a city of seven
million people, between January and June, down from 56 in the
same period last year, according to government crime statistics.
In one of Hong Kong's most talked-about killings, the
so-called "milkshake murder", a Merrill Lynch banker was clubbed
to death in 2003 by his wife, who drugged him beforehand by
serving him a milkshake full of sleeping pills.
