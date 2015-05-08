British banker set to enter not guilty plea for Hong Kong double murder

HONG KONG May 8 A British banker accused of
murdering two Indonesian women in Hong Kong six months ago
appeared before a judge in a pre-trial hearing on Friday and
indicated he would enter a plea of not guilty.
Rurik Jutting, a former Bank of America employee,
entered a formal "no plea at this time" but acknowledged to the
judge that it could be taken as "not guilty".
His case will proceed to trial at the Court of First
Instance, likely in the next four to six weeks.
The grisly murders of the two women, described by Hong Kong
media as prostitutes, shocked the city, which has a low homicide
rate. After being charged for the double murder, Jutting was
found fit to plea following a psychiatric assessment at the end
of 2014.
Jutting, a former Cambridge graduate, was accused after
police found the bodies of two women in his luxury high-rise
apartment. One was found lying inside the apartment with wounds
to her neck and buttocks. The other was discovered in a suitcase
on the balcony, authorities have said.
