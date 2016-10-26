British banker calmly details how he slit throats of two women in Hong Kong

* Jutting details cocaine, alcohol, sex binge prior to
killings
* Cordial, jovial and at times emotional in video
interviews
* Says he resigned from Bank of America after first killing
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Oct 26 British banker Rurik Jutting
calmly detailed to police his cocaine-fuelled descent into a
torture and killing binge that ended in the deaths of two
Indonesian women in his luxury Hong Kong apartment, according to
videos shown in court on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Cambridge graduate told police that six
weeks after he started buying cocaine directly from a dealer, he
was vastly indulging in the drug, as well as alcohol and paid
sex.
On the third day of his murder trial, the prosecution said
Jutting was consuming 10 grams of 30-percent pure cocaine a day,
an unbelievably high dosage. An expert toxicologist said in the
courtroom around three grams could be fatal.
Jutting has admitted killing Sumarti Ningsih, a 23-year-old
single mother, and another Indonesian woman, Seneng Mujiasih,
26, in his apartment two years ago.
But he has pleaded not guilty to murder on grounds of
diminished responsibility, while pleading guilty to the lesser
crime of manslaughter.
He explained in the video how cocaine made him feel sexually
charged and led to him fantasising for long periods of time. He
had tried cocaine previously but only fleetingly, he said.
Later in the interviews, when describing the first killing,
Jutting bent over to show how he slit the throat of first
victim, Ningsih, whom he previously met through a classifieds
website.
"Initially I didn't cut deeply enough, I cut the windpipe
but only a vein ... she was bleeding on the floor. Then I pulled
her into my shower and used the knife to cut as deeply as I
could and then she died within a few minutes," he said in the
video that was viewed by a packed court room.
Jutting filmed himself torturing and killing one of his
victims, part of mobile phone footage taken from four hours of
recordings in which he veered between boasting, remorse and
describing the pleasure he derived from sexually brutalizing the
women.
When describing the second killing in a video, Jutting
explained how he met Mujiasih in a bar near his home and agreed
to pay her HK$12,000 ($1,550) to go back to his apartment, just
a few minutes walk from the city's red-light district.
He said he killed her within 20 minutes of her entering his
apartment. Again motioning to the two officers present in one
police video, he showed how he used his right hand to cut her
throat and his left to hold her head.
"I don't recall how long it took her to die. I think at one
point, while she was still alive, I went out onto the balcony
... I was naked and covered in her blood and lay on the balcony
for some point of time," he said.
"SHE WAS PREY"
Jutting said he didn't sleep in between the two killings,
which was a period of around five days. He instead took copious
amounts of cocaine and read and watched extreme pornography
which included violence and rape.
He detailed how he met his second victim in a bar called New
Makati, a place where he said it was known that sex workers were
available.
"She was prey - I was in a mode I can only describe as
hunting," Jutting said.
In the police interviews conducted on November 2, 2014, a
day after Jutting was arrested, he went into great detail over
what had happened, politely relaying the course of events and
appearing jovial at times.
Jutting, who also studied at Winchester, one of Britain's
most famous and oldest private schools, worked at Bank of
America Corp in Hong Kong prior to his arrest.
During the police interviews he said he resigned shortly
after killing Ningsih, sending an email to notify the bank,
before later attempting to "clean the bathroom" where his first
victim died.
Bank of America declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Wednesday.
Dressed in a navy blue shirt, Jutting appeared attentive
during the court session on Wednesday as he listened to the
videos.
In one video, he said he had "mutual sexual relations" with
Ningsih at a hotel near his flat during a six-day period when he
had a string of "sex workers" visit him.
The second time he met her he agreed to pay
HK$8,000-HK$10,000 for her to spend the night with him, an
encounter that ultimately turned into three days of torture.
Jutting, a former vice president and head of Structured
Equity Finance & Trading (Asia) at Bank of America, had
expressed "job depression" in his series of monologues that he
termed the "narcissistic ramblings of Rurik Jutting."
Jutting was accused of murder in October 2014.
Police said they received a call from the then 29-year-old,
requesting officers to come to his apartment, where they found
the bodies of the two women.
Ningsih, who had a son in Indonesia, was visiting Hong Kong
on a tourist visa. Her mutilated body was discovered inside a
suitcase on Jutting's balcony, while Mujiasih, a domestic
helper, was found lying inside with wounds to her neck and
buttocks, forensic pathologist Dr Poon Wai-ming testified in
court.
The defence and prosecution were largely in agreement over
the physical evidence, Judge Michael Stuart-Moore had advised
the jurors on the first day of the trial.
He told them the verdict could rest on psychiatric and
psychological testimony.
Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while manslaughter
carries a maximum sentence of life.
The case continues.
(Reporting by Farah Master; additional reporting by Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Nick Macfie)