Prosecution rejects banker's lack of control in HK double murder trial

HONG KONG Nov 1 British investment banker Rurik
Jutting was calm and aware of his actions when he killed two
Indonesian women in his Hong Kong apartment, a prosecutor said
on Tuesday, rejecting Jutting's defense that he had lost control
due to drugs and sexual disorders.
Prosecutor John Reading cross examined defense witness Dr
Richard Latham, a British psychiatrist, stating "even when he
was at his most aggressive, even when he was torturing her, his
conduct to her was very controlled".
Latham had told the court on Monday that Jutting, who
previously worked at Bank of America Corp, has
recognised disorders from cocaine and alcohol abuse on top of
his other personality disorders of sexual sadism and narcissism,
which impaired his ability to control his behaviour.
The trial, which is in its second week, has attracted large
international scrutiny due to the brutality of the killings in a
city where crime is relatively low.
Jutting, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Sumarti
Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih 26, two years ago on grounds of
"diminished responsibility", but guilty to the lesser charge of
manslaughter.
The women's bodies were found in Jutting's luxury high-rise
Hong Kong apartment. Ningsih's mutilated body was found in a
suitcase on the balcony, Mujiasih's was found inside the
apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks, the prosecutor
told the court.
Jutting captured hours of footage on his iPhone of him
torturing Ningsih. He also filmed rambling monologues where he
discussed the murders, binged on cocaine and explained his
violent sexual fantasies.
Latham on Tuesday acknowledged that Jutting was in control
in parts leading up to the killings but emphasised the killings
were not something Jutting intended to do.
"There is little doubt in my mind that he knew what he was
doing. He clearly remembered it...but knowing what he was doing
is different to controlling his behavior," he said.
The defense has said Jutting suffered sexual abuse as a
teenager during his time at Winchester College, one of Britain's
oldest and most prestigious schools, when he was forced to have
oral sex on another boy. The defense also detailed Jutting's
father attempted suicide by slashing his wrists when he was 16.
His narcissistic personality disorder where he is boastful
and arrogant was his attempt to cover a "fragile" shell, British
psychiatrist Latham had testified on Monday.
In the trial's first week the prosecution team stunned the
courtroom, which has been packed with media from Britain and
Hong Kong, with graphic and shocking footage highlighting
Jutting's extreme cocaine use.
Jutting's alcohol abuse disorders started from 2011 as well
as a strong preference for sexual violence, torture, rape and
slavery, said Latham.
The defense and prosecution were largely in agreement over
the physical evidence, but the dispute may lie in psychiatric
and psychological evidence provided by the defense to determine
whether it was a case of murder or manslaughter.
Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while manslaughter
carries a maximum of life though a shorter sentence can be set.
Dressed in a navy blue shirt, Jutting appeared clean shaven
and focused intently during the cross examination, leaning
forward in his sectioned off area where he was flanked by 3
policemen.
Jutting, a former vice president and head of Structured
Equity Finance & Trading (Asia) at Bank of America, had
expressed "job depression" in his series of filmed monologues
that he termed the "narcissistic ramblings of Rurik Jutting."
(Reporting by Farah Master, Editing by Greg Torode and Michael
Perry)