UPDATE 2-Defence in HK murder trial says British man warned bank of reputation risk

* Prosecutors, defence disagree on Jutting's lack of control
* Jutting under stress at Bank of America - defence
* Jutting's high travel costs raised concern at the bank
* Tax product Jutting was working on flagged a serious risk
(Adds detail from second witness, detail on Jutting)
HONG KONG, Nov 1 British investment banker Rurik
Jutting called his boss at the Bank of America in Hong Kong and
warned him that its reputation was at risk after he had killed a
second woman, a Hong Kong court heard on Tuesday.
Tim Owen, a lawyer defending Jutting against charges of
murdering two Indonesian women in his Hong Kong apartment,
detailed the stress that Jutting felt during his working life
that culminated in a cocaine-fuelled torture and killing spree
two years ago.
Jutting, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Sumarti
Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, on grounds of "diminished
responsibility", but guilty to the lesser charge of
manslaughter.
The women's bodies were found in Jutting's luxury high-rise
apartment.
Ningsih's mutilated body was found in a suitcase on the
balcony. Mujiasih was found in the apartment with wounds to her
neck and buttocks, the prosecutor told the court.
Jutting captured hours of footage on his iPhone of him
torturing Ningsih. He also filmed rambling monologues in which
he discussed the murders, binged on cocaine and explained his
violent sexual fantasies. Segments of the footage were earlier
shown to the court.
Owen said that after killing Mujiasih, Jutting had called
his boss and said: "I am in a lot of trouble, you need to do
something about the reputation of the bank."
Owen explained how Jutting earned quick promotions after
joining Bank of America in London in 2010 from Barclays. He
found himself under more pressure once he moved to Hong Kong in
September, 2013.
In 2014 his boss in Hong Kong told him that his professional
activities were being monitored, which he described as
unjustified. It was then that he started consuming large amounts
of vodka before sleeping, Owen said.
He said Jutting was "humiliated" when his boss sent a junior
to find him when he did not go to work.
Bank of America declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Tuesday.
During his time in Britain with the bank, Jutting had been
involved in risky tax products, was regarded as unpredictable,
and was also monitored for high travel costs, said Owen.
One tax product in Luxembourg was flagged by internal
auditors as a serious risk to the organisation and Jutting was
moved to another part of the bank before moving to Hong Kong,
Owen told the court.
Jutting's boss in London had told him he was one of the most
unpredictable people he had worked with, said Owen.
'DISORDERS'
Earlier, prosecutor John Reading said Jutting was calm and
aware of his actions when he killed the women, rejecting his
defence's argument that he had lost control due to drugs and
sexual disorders.
Reading cross examined defence witness Richard Latham, a
British psychiatrist, stating "even when he was at his most
aggressive, even when he was torturing her (Ningsih), his
conduct to her was very controlled".
Latham told the court on Monday that Jutting has recognised
disorders from cocaine and alcohol abuse on top of his other
personality disorders of sexual sadism and narcissism, which
impaired his ability to control his behaviour.
Latham on Tuesday acknowledged that Jutting was in control
in parts leading up to the killings, but emphasised the killings
were not something Jutting intended.
"There is little doubt in my mind that he knew what he was
doing. He clearly remembered it ... but knowing what he was
doing is different to controlling his behaviour," he said.
The defence has said Jutting suffered sexual abuse as a
teenager during his time at Winchester College, one of Britain's
oldest and most prestigious schools, when he was forced to
perform oral sex on a boy.
The defence also detailed Jutting's father's attempted
suicide by slashing his wrists when he was 16.
Owen said Jutting was constantly seeking new experiences to
excite him, including looking on the social app Grinder for a
"black man to have sex", with him.
His narcissistic personality disorder, which made him
boastful and arrogant, was his attempt to cover a "fragile"
shell, Latham testified on Monday.
Jutting's alcohol abuse disorders started from 2011 as well
as a strong preference for sexual violence, torture, rape and
slavery, Latham said on Monday.
Derek Perkins, a professor of Forensic Psychology at West
London Mental Health NHS Trust and Royal Holloway University,
testified that Jutting had a narcissistic personality disorder.
Perkins said in the 15 hours he spent with Jutting, he took
control of the conversation from time to time and spoke in a
very matter of fact way.
The defence and prosecution were largely in agreement over
the physical evidence, but the dispute may lie in psychiatric
and psychological evidence provided by the defence to determine
whether it was a case of murder or manslaughter.
Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while manslaughter
carries a maximum of life though a shorter sentence can be set.
(Reporting by Farah Master, additional reporting by Anne Marie
Roantree Editing by Greg Torode and Robert Birsel)