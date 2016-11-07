Judge in HK double murder trial tells jury not to be coloured by "dreadful acts"

HONG KONG Nov 7A Hong Kong judge ordered the
jury in British banker Rurik Jutting's double murder trial not
to allow its verdict to be influenced by emotions over the
"dreadful acts" he has confessed to, but to "intellectually"
weigh the evidence.
Jutting has pleaded not guilty to murdering two Indonesian
women in his Hong Kong apartment in 2014 on grounds of
"diminished responsibility" due to alcohol and drug abuse and
sexual disorders. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The jury of four women and five men is due to decide its
verdict on Tuesday. Murder carries a mandatory life sentence,
while the lesser charge of manslaughter carries a maximum of
life though a shorter sentence can be set.
Jutting, a former vice president and head of Structured
Equity Finance and Trading (Asia) at Bank of America Corp, is
charged with murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih,
26, in his luxury high-rise apartment.
The trial, in its third week, has attracted global attention
due the 31-year-old Cambridge graduate's profile and the brutal
nature of the killings in a city where serious crime is minimal.
The jury has viewed graphic video taken by Jutting on his
iPhone of him torturing Ningsih before he cut her throat. Her
mutilated body was found in a suitcase on the balcony, while
Mujiasih's was found inside the apartment with wounds to her
neck and buttocks.
Deputy High Court Judge Michael Stuart-Moore told the jury
to consider whether Jutting was of "abnormal mind" at the time
of the killings which diminished his responsibility.
The jury should approach its verdict "intellectually",
rather than be "coloured by passion or disgust that you feel at
the dreadful acts which the defendant has admitted he carried
out", said Stuart-Moore.
The defence has argued that Jutting suffers from cocaine and
alcohol abuse and personality disorders of sexual sadism and
narcissism which impaired his ability to control his behaviour.
The prosecution have rejected this, stating Jutting was able
to form judgments and exercise self control before and after the
killings, filming Ningsih's torture and shooting hours of
footage where he discussed the killings, bingeing on cocaine and
his graphic sexual fantasies.
The defence has said Jutting was under huge stress from his
banking job, prompting him to binge on cocaine and alcohol and
culminating in the killings a year after he moved to Hong Kong.
Stuart-Moore, speaking in a packed courtroom stacked with
international media, law students and members of the public,
said the fact that Jutting "has an appalling private life is
neither here nor there".
He said the defence needed to prove whether it was more
likely than not that Jutting's mental responsibility for his
actions were "substantially impaired", taking into consideration
factors including whether his "perception, understanding,
judgement and self control" was abnormal and whether there was
an "inherent cause or induced by disease or injury".
Jutting, who has attended the trial every day, watched the
judge carefully, occasionally coughing and sipping a large glass
of warm liquid. He has held a blank expression for most of the
trial, occasionally gesturing to speak with his lawyers.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Michael Perry)