HK jury retires to consider verdict in British banker's double murder trial

HONG KONG Nov 8 A Hong Kong jury on Tuesday
retired to consider its verdict in British banker Rurik
Jutting's double murder trial, a gruesome case involving graphic
video of the torture and killing two Indonesian women in his
luxury high-rise apartment in 2014.
Jutting, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murder arguing
diminished responsibility due to drug and alcohol abuse and
sexual disorders, but guilty to manslaughter.
Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while the lesser
charge of manslaughter carries a maximum of life though a
shorter sentence can be set.
Jutting, a former vice president and head of Structured
Equity Finance and Trading (Asia) at Bank of America, is charged
with murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26.
The jury has viewed video taken by Jutting on his iPhone of
him torturing Ningsih before he cut her throat. Her mutilated
body was found in a suitcase on the balcony and Mujiasih's was
found inside the apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks.
The defence has argued that Jutting suffers from cocaine and
alcohol abuse and personality disorders of sexual sadism and
narcissism which impaired his ability to control his behaviour.
The prosecution has rejected this, stating Jutting was able
to form judgments and exercise self control before and after the
killings, filming Ningsih's torture and shooting hours of
footage where he discussed the killings, bingeing on cocaine and
his graphic sexual fantasies.
Deputy High Court Judge Michael Stuart-Moore has directed
the jury to approach the verdict "intellectually" rather than be
"coloured by passion or disgust".
With the defence and prosecution agreeing on the physical
evidence, the jury must decide the case on psychiatric and
psychological evidence to determine whether the killings were
intentional murder or manslaughter.
The trial has attracted global attention due the Cambridge
graduate's profile and the explicit nature of the killings, in a
city where serious crime is minimal.
