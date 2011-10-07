PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 7

HONG KONG Oct 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- New regulations, including real-name registration, targeting China's robust social media are likely to be rolled out soon as part of the government's ongoing campaign to curb the spread of rumours on the web, according to mainland new media scholars and industry insiders.

-- Hong Kong's Grade A office supply is forecast to rise to about 5.25 million square feet in 2014, an increase about 1.3 million sq ft per year from 2011, according to a study commissioned by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. That represents a substantial decline from annual growth of 1.9 million sq ft between 1995 and 2011.

-- Beijing is likely to loosen its monetary policy before the end of the year as stabilising inflation and the looming threat of a credit crisis provide the government with the room and momentum for a policy change, said analysts.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Casino owner Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , which plans to raise up to HK$3.9 billion ($501.3 million) in a dual listing in Hong Kong, has passed a preliminary listing hearing, according to market sources.

WEN WEI PO

-- Cathay Pacific Airways said it would launch a new scheduled freighter service to Chengdu, China starting Oct 12, boosting its presence in the west of the country as it grows in importance as a high-end manufacturing centre.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)