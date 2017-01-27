Mainland Chinese firms expand property footprint in Hong Kong, set to fuel price rises

* Chinese companies snap up 29 pct of new land in past 2
years
* Mainland institutional investment hits $6.6 bln in 2016
* Buying frenzy comes as property prices scale fresh highs
By Venus Wu and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Mainland Chinese companies
have piled into Hong Kong property in 2015-2016, outbidding some
of the territory's most powerful developers to gobble up 29
percent of land sold for development in one of the world's most
expensive real estate markets, according to new industry
figures.
That is almost a six-fold increase from their purchases of
just 5 percent of the land sold in public land auctions in the
years 2013 and 2014, the data from real estate broker Midland
Realty shows.
The buying frenzy comes at a time when home prices in Hong
Kong have reached new record highs, bucking government cooling
measures, and potentially fueling discontent in a city whose
population is already under strain from high living costs and a
widening wealth gap.
Nearly 200,000 Hong Kong residents, half of them under the
age of 35, have resorted to living in wire cages, half of a bunk
bed, or partitioned apartments often smaller than car park
spaces.
LAND GRAB
The purchases by the likes of HNA Group and China Overseas
Land & Investment drove mainland institutional
investment in real estate to $6.6 billion last year, according
to DTZ/Cushman & Wakefield, compared with just $1.46 billion in
2015.
The land grab is set to drive sky-high apartment prices up
even further, realtors said.
Denis Ma, head of research at real estate services firm JLL
in Hong Kong, said luxury apartments to be built on HNA Group's
latest plot of land, purchased for $713 million at the former
airport site of Kai Tak, could fetch HK$25,000 ($3,200) per
square foot, almost 40 percent higher than residential units
sold recently in the area.
Hong Kong's average price per square foot for luxury
property, at $3,000 is ranked second most expensive in the
world, trailing just after Monaco, according to Christie's
International Real Estate. By comparison, London is the third
most expensive at $1,930 while New York is at $1,860.
"There is a high chance they (mainland companies) will reset
the benchmark in areas like Kai Tak," Ma said of the district
overlooking the city's iconic Victoria Harbour.
Hong Kong will auction a site valued at as much as $2.2
billion in the first quarter, the first sale of commercial land
in the Central business district in more than 20 years, and it
is widely expected to be snapped up by a mainland Chinese
developer, market participants told Reuters.
FADING INFLUENCE
The dominance of Hong Kong's wealthy property tycoons is
increasingly being challenged as many are unwilling to compete
with spiralling prices.
Some Hong Kong developers "said they would not bid for land
at the moment, because the price has gone beyond what's
reasonable. We share very similar views," Ronnie Chan, chairman
of one of Hong Kong's biggest real estate companies, Hang Lung
Properties, said at an earnings briefing this week.
Thomas Wu, the managing director of another major Hong Kong
real estate company, Hopewell Holdings, told an
earnings conference this week his company would not actively
participate in the Hong Kong property sector as prices had
"deviated from the market".
The strong rise in overseas property investment and an
increase in deals for other foreign assets has alarmed Chinese
authorities and they have stepped up measures to stem capital
outflows in the face of a weakening currency.
The crackdown by Beijing has delayed some deals, though many
mainland companies already had offshore assets and financing,
property advisers said. Hong Kong is the second most favored
destination for Chinese outbound deals after the U.S.
Stanley Wong, executive director of capital markets at CBRE
Hong Kong, told Reuters three transactions that his company was
advising on, involving land parcels and office space, had been
held up, pending capital from mainland China. The bidders were
in the property, insurance and finance sectors, he said, adding
that the deal size ranged from HK$1 billion to HK$3 billion
($129 million to $387 million).
"In the past when these large companies needed to take
capital here, it would take State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) two to three weeks to approve," Wong said. "But
now we still have not heard back from SAFE ... it's already been
two to three months."
Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong, including China
Vanke, Country Garden and CIFI
told Reuters their overseas investment plans had not been
affected by Beijing's clampdown, as they had sufficient access
to offshore funds.
"While the capital control measures definitely have a
certain degree of impact on the market, the impact is only
limited to new capital inflows," said Marcos Chan, head of
research at CBRE Hong Kong, southern China and Taiwan.
Thomas Lam, senior director at property consultancy Knight
Frank, said the arrival of any new players from mainland China
would make it even harder for mid- and small-sized local
property developers to acquire new land.
"The rules of the game have changed," he said.
($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Venus Wu and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Martin Howell)