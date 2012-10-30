HK's lack of new office supply threatens status as corporate hub -study

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 30 Hong Kong, home to some of the
world's highest commercial property rents, is facing a shortfall
of nine million square feet of office space by 2020, threatening
its status as a leading destination for companies, a report
shows.
The study by commercial real estate services firm CBRE comes
just days after Hong Kong announced its first residential
property tax targeted at overseas buyers as U.S. quantitative
easing and record-low interest rates boost the risk of a housing
bubble in the Asian financial centre.
"Hong Kong is at risk of choking itself at future economic
growth and prosperity because it's not delivering the office
space to satisfy the demand," said Craig Shute, senior managing
director at CBRE.
The forecast shortfall in office space comes even as global
companies pull out of traditional core business areas in Hong
Kong to cut costs as lingering economic uncertainties take a
toll on firms in the world's most expensive office market.
Hong Kong is 11 percent more expensive than London's West
End, which ranks second globally, and 33 percent ahead of Tokyo,
which is ranked third, according to CBRE.
KPMG, one of the big four accounting firms, recently
relocated from the upmarket Prince's Building in Central
district to the busy shopping area of Causeway Bay.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has also moved
staff from Cheung Kong Center, the headquarters of Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, to less costly properties.
CBRE said Hong Kong's estimated pipeline of 8 million square
feet of office space by 2020 falls short of a total 17 million
sq ft forecast to be needed by then based on projected GDP
growth.
"There is currently an imbalance, whereby space is mostly
available at the top end of the market but demand is now driven
by cost-saving practices," CBRE said in the report.
While commercial leasing is now concentrated on lower-cost
locations, prices in many of the non-core areas are climbing
steadily as demand increases.
"Outside Central, the rents continue to increase and vacancy
is extremely low," said Shute. "Vacancy is very tight and this
situation is likely to intensify over the coming years."
In Central district, a hub for many multinationals, rents
fell 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2012, although the
overall market still edged up by 0.1 percent, according to a
study by global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle.
Hong Kong has said it will take measures to curb prices in
the commercial real estate market if necessary and the
government announced on Tuesday it would discuss further steps
to cool the overheated property market at a meeting on Friday.
In June, China outlined plans for a $45 billion economic
zone in Shenzhen, about an hour by car from Hong Kong, in a move
analysts said would give the city fresh outlets for expansion
beyond the congested territory.
Hong Kong's main office developers include Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd, the world's second-largest developer
by market value, Swire Properties Ltd, Hongkong Land
Holdings Ltd and Wharf Holdings, the city's
top mall operator.