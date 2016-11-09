Hong Kong regulator says investors can expect to see more IPO sponsor probes

HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong's top markets
enforcement official said on Wednesday investors can expect to
see more regulatory investigations into the sponsorship of
initial public offerings in the Asian financial centre.
Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit
in Hong Kong, Tom Atkinson, the recently appointed head of
enforcement at the city's Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC), said the regulator had created a team dedicated to
monitoring IPO sponsor misconduct.
Standard Chartered Plc said last week that Hong
Kong's securities regulator is investigating its role as a joint
sponsor of an IPO in 2009 and could take unspecified action
against the British lender's Hong Kong unit.
The disclosure came days after Swiss bank UBS also
said the SFC is investigating its role as sponsor of certain
unnamed stock market listings in the city.
