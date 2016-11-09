UPDATE 2-After StanChart and UBS, Hong Kong regulator warns of more IPO sponsor probes

* Listed company issues a "top priority" - SFC enforcement
head
* Regulator concerned about corporate fraud risks
* Says malfeasance poses threat to HK market integrity
* SFC is investigating UBS, StanChart for IPO sponsor roles
(Adds enforcement chief comments, context)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Nov 9 Investors can expect to see
more regulatory probes into the sponsorship of stock listings in
Hong Kong, the city's top markets enforcement official said,
underlining a crackdown that has already led to two global banks
being investigated.
Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit
on Wednesday, Thomas Atkinson, recently appointed to head up
enforcement at Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC), said the regulator had created a temporary team dedicated
to monitoring misconduct for initial public offerings.
"Corporate fraud and malfeasance pose one of the greatest
threats to the integrity of the Hong Kong market," Atkinson
said. "We have received a steady stream of referrals from our
corporate finance division."
"Of particular note are those involved in misconduct of IPO
sponsors: to put it very lightly, the conduct and level of
professionalism demonstrated by some sponsors has left a lot to
be desired," the enforcement chief said, without disclosing any
sponsor names.
"You can expect to see some more of these cases and
hopefully we'll hold these firms and senior management
accountable."
Atkinson's tough stance comes in the wake of Standard
Chartered saying last week that the SFC is
investigating its role as a joint sponsor of an IPO in 2009, and
could take action against its Hong Kong unit.
That disclosure came just days after UBS also said
the SFC was investigating its role as sponsor of certain
listings in the city. USB could potentially face financial
penalties, and could even be temporarily stripped of its ability
to provide coveted corporate finance advisory services in Hong
Kong.
The banks did not identify the IPOs at the centre of the
probes.
In 2009, Standard Chartered's Hong Kong brokerage unit acted
in only two IPOs in 2009 including the $216 million listing of
timber company China Forestry Holdings Co Ltd, a listing also
sponsored by UBS.
Trading in China Forestry has been suspended since January
2011, and the company is now in liquidation and delisting after
the company's auditor said it had found possible accounting
irregularities.
BIG STICK
With Hong Kong the world's hottest market for IPOs, scrutiny
of listings is crucial to retain the bourse's attractiveness to
investors. Under SFC regulations, banks can face fines and other
sanctions if the listing documents of companies they are
sponsoring for a market debut mislead investors.
SFC enforcement chief Atkinson said on Wednesday he has
carried out a strategic review of enforcement priorities and
concluded the regulator needs to focus on quality and
"high-impact cases".
"At the top of our priorities is listed company issues. We
are particularly concerned about risk posed by corporate fraud
and malfeasance," Atkinson said, adding cases of fraud and
corporate malfeasance have "severely damaged" Hong Kong's
reputation.
He also said an investigation into Chinese solar energy
company Hanergy Thin Film, the subject of a
high-profile investigation for alleged market manipulation, was
still ongoing.
Atkinson was appointed in May, having previously served as
the head of enforcement at Canada's Ontario Securities
Commission. He replaced Mark Steward, who left in September 2015
to join Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
Atkinson is shaking up the enforcement division, bringing in
new directors and shifting the division's focus, according to
people briefed on the matter, who did not want to be to be named
as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Under Steward, the division cast its net widely, pursuing
even minor transgressions, said lawyers and regulatory experts.
Atkinson, however, is keen to wrap up many of the more than
1,000 investigations the SFC opened prior to his appointment in
a bid to focus on high-profile cases, the people said.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)