UPDATE 2-HK regulator says surge in company probes warrant new listing rules

* Too early to predict what reform will look like - SFC's
Alder
* Rejects critics' claims changes would "stunt" market
(Adds Alibaba IPO decision, weighted voting rights discussion)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Nov 8 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Tuesday the number of inquiries into market
manipulation and insider trading, as well as corporate
governance and disclosure issues, has doubled over the past five
years, making it necessary to change listing rules in the Asian
financial hub.
Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit
in Hong Kong, Ashley Alder, chief executive of the Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC), said it was too early to predict
what the final listings reform will look like. He disputed
claims from critics that changes would "stunt" the local
equities market.
The regulator proposed an overhaul of listing rules in June
that would potentially curb the regulatory powers of the city's
stock exchange and hand more authority to the SFC.
While the SFC said new rules would speed up decision-making
for new listings, the proposed changes pitted international
asset managers, who favoured the changes, against the city's
banks and The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, a body that
represents locally listed companies.
"This is all about a more efficient, accountable and
transparent process," Alder said.
Alder highlighted growing concerns over the poor quality of
companies on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise Market, some of which
had seen huge price spikes immediately after listing. He said
these developments made efforts to ensure the Hong Kong market
is fit for purpose all the more urgent.
"It's very hard for me to imagine why any market regulator
would be motivated to pursue policies which could stunt the
healthy development of the financial centre for which it's
responsible," Alder said. "That certainly doesn't describe the
SFC I know."
Alder also left the door open for consideration of weighted
voting rights for stock listings in the city - as opposed to the
city's long established 'one share, one vote' principle. The
subject was a hot topic that surrounded Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's move to opt for a $25
billion listing two years ago in New York, not Hong Kong.
Alder said the regulator had never decided weighted voting
rights were impossible for Hong Kong.
In 2014 Alibaba originally wanted to go public in Hong Kong
with a shareholding structure that gave company insiders control
even though they didn't hold a majority of shares, breaching the
'one share, one vote' principle.
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma said last week that outdated
regulations in Hong Kong could hurt the appeal of the city to
new economy companies looking to list in the city, and that a
local site for an initial public offering of shares in Alibaba's
finance affiliate Ant Financial was not a foregone conclusion.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)