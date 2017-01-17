Hong Kong regulator sues StanChart, UBS, KPMG, others over China Forestry IPO

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 17 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has filed a suit against Standard Chartered Plc
, UBS Group AG and four other parties over the
2009 IPO of timber company China Forestry Holdings Co Ltd
, according to court documents.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is seeking
unspecified damages for "market misconduct" over the IPO
prospectus of China Forestry filed in November 2009, as well as
the company's 2009 annual report, its 2009 annual results and
the results for the first six months of 2010, according to the
documents filed with Hong Kong's High Court on Jan 16.
The SFC also sued China Forestry itself, the company's two
co-founders Li Kwok Cheong and Li Han Chun, and KPMG, which was
China Forestry's auditor, the court documents show.
UBS and KPMG declined to comment, while Standard Chartered
didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on
SFC's suit. China Forestry and its two co-founders couldn't be
reached for comment.
SFC declined to comment.
The parties have 14 days to respond to SFC's suit.
Standard Chartered and UBS separately disclosed late last
year that the SFC was probing their role as sponsors of unnamed
IPOs and that the regulator's actions could result in financial
consequences.
China Forestry raised $216 million in the 2009 IPO, but its
shares have been suspended since January 2011 and the company is
now in liquidation and in the process of getting delisted after
the company's auditor said it had found possible accounting
irregularities.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)