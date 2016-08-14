HK analyst eviction fuels fears that negative research being muffled

* Analyst forced from meeting was alone with 'sell' rating
* Regulatory crackdown on Moody's and Citron
* Some firms intimidate to silence critics
* Pressure often comes from tycoons, say activists
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Aug 14 The ejection of an analyst
from a company briefing in Hong Kong last week has laid bare the
pressure on negative research in the Asian financial hub,
fuelling concern that critics of companies are being muffled
amid a broader clampdown on freedom of speech.
Macquarie analyst Timothy Lam was told to leave an
earnings briefing by China's Pax Global Technology on
Wednesday after a heated exchange with chief financial officer
Chris Lee that was videotaped and circulated on social media.
Lam was the only analyst at the time covering the
stock with a 'sell' recommendation, according to Thomson Reuters
Eikon data.
In social media posts, Lee said the analyst's reports had
inaccuracies, though he later said he "welcomed all diverse
points of view and perspectives toward the company". Pax Global
said the "one-off" incident did not represent the standpoint of
management. Macquarie declined to comment.
Former analysts and hedge fund managers, though, said Hong
Kong-listed companies - 60 percent of which are incorporated in
mainland China, often with shareholdings dominated by powerful
founding families - are especially sensitive to criticism, and
alienate researchers who question their business.
A former Hong Kong-based analyst covering Chinese financials
at a global bank said she experienced significant pressure to
recommend 'buys', and had been deliberately excluded from
company briefings after recommending investors 'sell' the stock.
"This trend exists, but usually it's invisible and more
timid," said Hui Man-cheong, a Hong Kong shareholder activist.
"Chinese companies are less willing to embrace different
opinions."
In extreme cases, companies resort to personal threats and
intimidation, three hedge fund managers and a former regulator
told Reuters.
Short-sell activist Carson Block, who took aim at several
Chinese companies including Hong Kong-listed Superb Summit
, has said he moved to California from Hong Kong
because he received death threats, according to several media
reports. Another prominent short seller who bet against Chinese
companies, Jon Carnes, has said he was threatened by
representatives of one of those companies.
A spate of attacks in 2010-12 on Chinese companies listed
overseas heightened sensitivity among companies and regulators
to this type of public criticism. Last year's Chinese stock
market crash deepened that sensitivity, with local media blaming
"malicious" shorting of Chinese stocks by foreigners.
TOUGHER REGULATOR
Entrenched hostility towards critics of Hong Kong companies
has been compounded by a tougher stance taken by the Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC), which in 2014 tried to fine
Moody's Investor Services HK$23 million ($3 million) over a 2011
report in which it raised corporate governance concerns about
more than four dozen Chinese companies.
Moody's is appealing the SFC's claims that its report broke
SFC rules by containing inaccuracies, and has said the SFC
action is an attack on freedom of speech.
The SFC has also taken Andrew Left, head of U.S.-based
Citron Research, to Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal
alleging he manipulated the market through the publication of a
2012 report on Chinese property developer Evergrande.
"In Hong Kong, there's a culture of regulatory bias against
critics," said David Webb, a prominent Hong Kong corporate
governance activist and investor. He said the Moody's action in
particular had a "chilling effect on negative research".
The SFC did not respond to requests for comment, but it has
said previously it does not intend to stifle freedom of speech.
An individual familiar with the watchdog's thinking said
negative research served an important purpose - provided it was
accurate and responsible.
SHORT-SELL DECLINE
Short-sellers said the SFC's tougher stance has contributed
to a marked decline in attacks on Chinese companies, with just
seven so far this year compared with an annual average of around
two dozen, according to Activist Shorts Research data.
"If it's not fear of retaliation from the target company,
it's fear of a heavy-handed regulator" that is deterring
attacks, Anonymous Analytics, which has targeted four Hong
Kong-listed companies, wrote in an Activist Shorts newsletter
last month. "The SFC has succeeded in suppressing negative
opinions and views from being published and easily accessible to
all."
The debate over negative research comes amid a broader
tussle between China's Communist Party leaders and those backing
democratic institutions in Hong Kong. Journalists and rights
groups in Hong Kong have warned of greater censorship, with
mainland Chinese officials influencing local newsrooms.
Some investor activists said they believe the SFC's actions
reflect a broader policy push on the part of the Hong Kong
government and elites to suppress negative views.
Webb, the activist investor, noted a recent SFC proposal to
require companies to disclose more of their short positions.
"The policy on disclosure of short positions is coming from
the government who are under pressure from tycoons who don't
like people being critical of their companies and shorting their
shares," he said.
The government's Financial Services and Treasury Bureau did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Price, with additional reporting by
Michelle Chen and Vensu Wu; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)