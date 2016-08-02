Makeover for HK's prime shopping districts as luxury stores exit

* Luxury sales lead decline in HK retail sales this year
* Mass market retailers take prime spots as luxury shops
exit
* Trend seen continuing as discounts fail to boost luxury
sales
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Aug 2 From fast fashion chain H&M
to lifestyle brand Maison Kitsune and cosmetics firm
Innisfree, mass market retailers are setting up shop in premises
previously occupied by luxury brands in Hong Kong's prime
shopping districts.
Aided by falling rents in top locations, accessory, sport
and lifestyle retailers are emerging as a new driving force of
Hong Kong's $60 billion retail industry, part a major makeover
the city is going through amid a slump in retail sales.
"This trend will continue," said Joe Lin, executive director
at property consultant CBRE. "We are going to see more mass
market brands reappear in prime locations."
Weak sales of luxury goods drove Hong Kong to report 15th
straight monthly drop in retail sales, and the city is set to
post another drop later on Tuesday when it releases June data.
Sales of jewellery, watches and valuable gifts tumbled 21
percent in January-May this year, driving a 10.8 percent fall in
overall retail sales, while cosmetics and medicines posted a 2.7
percent sales decline, and furniture and fixtures reported 5.3
percent drop, the government data showed.
Luxury retail in Hong Kong exploded over the past decade as
increasingly wealthy mainland Chinese flocked to the city to buy
high-end Western brands, pushing out the local jewellers and
other shops that once dominated the high street.
"Back in the day we only used to see (jewellers) Chow Tai
Fook, Luk Fook, and pharmacies," said Cynthia Ng, director of
retail services of Colliers International.
"They (new retailers) are not necessarily local brands but
tend to be cheaper in pricing and younger... Not only does the
adjusted rental fit their budget, but at the same time the craze
and the demand for fitness and sports are also helping them."
Still, mass market brands might struggle to achieve the
margins and profitability needed to justify prime rents in a
weak retail environment, said Kevin Lai, an economist at Daiwa
Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"The luxury sector usually has much more value added," Lai
said. "So these guys may not be able to do exactly the same in
terms of delivering value."
RENT REDUCTION
Retail rents in Hong Kong's core shopping districts, still
among the world's highest, are likely to fall another 5-8
percent in the second half of this year, bringing the full-year
correction to 10-15 percent, according to CBRE.
Those declines are attracting new tenants to shops large and
small.
On Russell Street in the prime Causeway Bay shopping
district, the 400 square feet space jewellery group Follie
Follie occupied has been replaced by footwear outlet Joy &
Mario, while Swatch Group's Jaquet Droz luxury watch
shop has gone to South Korean cosmetics brand Innisfree.
Nearby, H&M opened a flagship store last year.
"For us best location is always key, and when opportunities
arise, we look at the possibilities for opening new stores," a
spokesman for H&M in Stockholm said.
Sports brand Adidas last year leased a
13,000-square foot shop in the city for 22 percent less than its
former occupier, Coach Inc, as the U.S. premier brand
closed its four-storey flagship store in Central amid weak
retail sentiment and a drop-off in tourist arrivals from
mainland China.
Big shopping malls are renovating and offering attractive
terms, as vacancies grow and stores on street level have also
become more affordable.
Swire Properties' Pacific Place, where British
fashion house Burberry will halve the size of its store
by 2017, is reshuffling its tenant mix, bringing in more food
and beverage stores.
Lifestyle store Homeless recently opened a store in
CityPlaza shopping mall after years of effort to secure a place
in prime shopping district, and is planning to relocate its shop
in Tsim Sha Tsui this year to a location with much better
traffic.
FURTHER RESHUFFLE
Retail and property experts see the trend continuing as
sales of luxury goods remain weak, despite steep discounts.
"In the second half of May, many brands had kicked off their
summer sales much earlier than before and offering much higher
discount than they normally did," Thomson Cheng, chairman of
Hong Kong Retail Management Association.
"It failed to significantly boost sales. The situation is
worrying."
In early June, French fashion house Chanel slashed prices by
as much as 70 percent on selected items, while Coach cut some
prices by half, in line with moves by Burberry and French luxury
group Kering's Gucci.
"The spending pattern of mainland tourists had changed and
their consumption power is weakening," Cheng said, forecasting a
double digit decline in June retail sales.
($1 = 7.7558 Hong Kong dollars)
