China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HONG KONG Aug 16 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, has received at least seven offers for its Hong Kong supermarkets business, ParknShop, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The offers came from Australia's Woolworths Ltd, Japan's Aeon Co, China Resources Enterprises Ltd , private equity firm KKR & Co and TPG Capital along with a partner, the people added.
Last month Hutchison announced a strategic review of the business, which operates 345 stores in Hong Kong, mainland China and Macau and set an asking price of between $3-4 billion.
First-round bids were due on Friday.
Companies mentioned in the report were either not available for an immediate comment or could not be reached for an immediate comment.
