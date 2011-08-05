PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - August 5

HONG KONG Aug 5 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Shipping Nauticgreen, a container leasing arm of
China Shipping Group, has called off its proposed initial public
offering citing market volatility in the United States and Hong
Kong.
-- Three mainland suppliers of giant U.S. retailer Target
Corp , including Ningbo Lucky Craft Co, Hangzhou Ownseas
Pen Co Ltd and Dongguan Fuxiang Garment (B&N Industrial) Co,
have been accused by a workers' rights group of violating child
labour regulations by employing children as young as 15,
according to New York-based workers' advocacy group China Labor
Watch.
-- Two Chinese-style fast food chains, Zhen Kungfu and Yon
Ho Soya Milk, have been accused of selling soy milk made from
liquid concentrate or soy-bean powder, dealing another blow to
already shaky confidence in the country's food industry.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu
Tung has paid about HK$260 million ($33.42 million) to lift his
stake in Fook Woo Group Holdings Ltd , a wastepaper
recycler, to 19.87 percent from 15.37 percent, according to a
disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Everbright Bank may cut the size of its
Hong Kong share sale by half to about $3 billion from $6
billion, market sources said.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
said contracted sales totalled 17.55 billion yuan ($2.25
billion) in the first seven months, up 32 percent from a year
earlier.
-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd has
acquired its first commercial site in Shanghai for an amount of
30.54 billion yuan ($474 million).
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Zoey Zhang; Editing by Chris
Lewis)