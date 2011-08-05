PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - August 5

HONG KONG Aug 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Shipping Nauticgreen, a container leasing arm of China Shipping Group, has called off its proposed initial public offering citing market volatility in the United States and Hong Kong.

-- Three mainland suppliers of giant U.S. retailer Target Corp , including Ningbo Lucky Craft Co, Hangzhou Ownseas Pen Co Ltd and Dongguan Fuxiang Garment (B&N Industrial) Co, have been accused by a workers' rights group of violating child labour regulations by employing children as young as 15, according to New York-based workers' advocacy group China Labor Watch.

-- Two Chinese-style fast food chains, Zhen Kungfu and Yon Ho Soya Milk, have been accused of selling soy milk made from liquid concentrate or soy-bean powder, dealing another blow to already shaky confidence in the country's food industry.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu Tung has paid about HK$260 million ($33.42 million) to lift his stake in Fook Woo Group Holdings Ltd , a wastepaper recycler, to 19.87 percent from 15.37 percent, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Everbright Bank may cut the size of its Hong Kong share sale by half to about $3 billion from $6 billion, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contracted sales totalled 17.55 billion yuan ($2.25 billion) in the first seven months, up 32 percent from a year earlier.

-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd has acquired its first commercial site in Shanghai for an amount of 30.54 billion yuan ($474 million).

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Zoey Zhang; Editing by Chris Lewis)