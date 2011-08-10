PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - August 10

HONG KONG Aug 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Youku.com Inc , the mainland's largest online video provider, plans to increase investment in content and technology after reporting a smaller second-quarter loss from a year earlier on a stronger performance by its brand advertising sales, according to Chairman and Chief Executive Victor Koo.

-- United States-based real estate investment trust Taubman Centers is investing about $24 million to acquire a 90 percent stake in Beijing-based retail property firm TCBL Consulting. The deal is expected to be closed by October, subject to government approval and registration.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales totaled 8.68 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) in July, up 70 percent from a year earlier.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO) recorded a 25.7 per cent rise in net profit to HK$425 million ($54.63 million)for the first six months of the year, compared with HK$338 million ($43.44 million) a year earlier.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd announced that total net generation in July rose to 10,537,288 MWh, up 13.6 percent from the same period last year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.553 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Viola Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)