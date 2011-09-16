PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 16

HONG KONG, Sept 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has enough commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover its $2 billion Hong Kong stock offering ahead of the official launch, four sources said.

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chairman Norman Chan said in London that the future for Hong Kong's banking industry will remain bright if local lenders are willing to collaborate with overseas banks in offshore yuan trading.

-- Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises, a leader in the frequent individual traveller segment of the agency business, aims to raise HK$50 million ($6.43 million) in an initial public offering to expand its corporate business, and mainland and Asian networks.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd said contract sales in the first eight months totaled 24.8 billion yuan ($3.88 billion), representing 45 percent of its full-year sales target of 540-550 billion yuan ($84.5-86.1 billion).

WEN WEI PO

-- Japanese-style restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd will add 50 new outlets in the mainland by the end of the year, and plans to have a total of 1,800 in the next five years, said Chairman Poon Wai.

-- China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, may start to accept orders for Apple Inc's iPhone 5 by late October at the earliest, mainland media quoted sources as saying.

