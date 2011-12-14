PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 14

HONG KONG Dec 14 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing is expected to allow the listing of city
commercial banks next year after delaying their planned initial
public offerings for more than three years, offering hope to
about 10 regional banks that meet listing requirements.
-- The number of government-related weibo accounts on
Sina.com, mainland China's most popular microblogging service,
increased threefold this year to reach nearly 20,000, according
to a report released by the People's Daily Online's Public
Opinion Monitoring Office. Analysts said officials have been
urged to use microblogs to interact with the public and counter
negative news.
-- Home price in Hong Kong and first-tier mainland cities
will drop as much as 20 percent next year as austerity measures
squeeze previously sizzling-hot property markets, said Raymond
Ngai, head of Greater China property research at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
Ltd said contract sales in November fell 86 percent
from October to 1.24 billion yuan ($194.81 million).
APPLE DAILY
-- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the
China's No.2 mobile phone operator, expects to start selling
Apple Inc's iPhone 4S before the Lunar New Year in
January, according to a company executive.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Tianrui Group Cement Co, which opens its
retail book on Wednesday, said it aims to raise HK$1.45 billion
($186.43 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering.
