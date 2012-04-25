PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 25

HONG KONG, April 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bank of East Asia chairman and chief executive David Li said at the group's annual general meeting that the bank will consider selling shares to fix any capital shortage.

-- LinkedIn, operator of the world's largest professional networking website which launched an office in Hong Kong on Tuesday, is keeping a cautious eye on the mainland market as it seeks to speed up growth in Hong Kong, said Arvind Rajan, managing director for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

-- GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, one of China's largest electronics appliance distributors, recorded negative growth in same-store sales in the first quarter, according to GOME's management board.

-- Milan Station, a retailer of second-hand luxury handbags, expects net profit for the six months ended June 2012 to decrease significantly on the same period in 2011 because of sluggish consumer sentiment and an increase in expenses.

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country's top dairy products maker, is seeking to invest 1.1 billion yuan ($175 million) to expand its dairy business in Hengyang city in Hunan province, mainland media reported. It marks Mengniu's first big project after the firm named new chief executive officer earlier this month.

