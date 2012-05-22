PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 22

HONG KONG May 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- HSBC will indefinitely postpone a review on the relocation of its headquarters because of regulatory uncertainties, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said at an informal shareholders' meeting in Hong Kong.

-- Infiniti, the luxury division of Japan's second-largest carmaker Nissan, is moving its global head office to Hong Kong, said Carlos Ghosn, chief executive for both Nissan and its long-term partner Renault. This is the first time the city has been selected for the headquarters of a car manufacturer.

-- Apple Inc, fighting for the right to use the "iPad" name on the mainland, won a Hong Kong court ruling on Monday, barring its legal adversary from introducing certain evidence in an upcoming trial in the city.

-- Guangzhou Pharmaceutical said it planned to sell Wong Lo Kat drinks, a hugely popular herbal drink in China, in their familiar red cans on the mainland from next month, and aims to achieve a sales target of 30 billion yuan ($4.74 billion) in five years.

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan said apartment prices in the city resumed an upward trend in February and March, but if home prices continue to rise in the future, they will consider taking further anti-cyclical measures.

-- China's Xiezhong International Holdings, which supplies systems for heating and ventilating heavy trucks, is planning to list in Hong Kong in mid-June, according to market sources.

-- The Hong Kong government will start issuing up to HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) in inflation-linked bonds (iBond) on June 22 to promote the development of the retail bond market, sources said.

