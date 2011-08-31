PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - August 31

HONG KONG Aug 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Retail, office and industrial property sales in the secondary market in July were at lowest in six months with 1,222 deals, representing a decline of 28.7 percent from 1,715 deals in June, according to Centaline Property Agency.

-- Samsonite International SA , the world's largest luggage maker, said first-half net profit fell 46.62 per cent to $16.39 million. The company's 2011 full-year profit target of $64.2 million was still feasible and might even be surpassed, said Ramesh Tainwala, the president for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

-- Solar Sailor Holdings, an Australian company specialising in renewable energy technologies, is negotiating to install its solar and wind power systems on a massive dry cargo ship that could be used to haul iron ore from Australia to China. Chief Executive Robert Dane estimated it would cost A$7 million ($7.47 million) to install solar-panel-equipped sails on the bulk carrier.

-- Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the Macau casino venture owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, plans to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering in October, aiming to raise up to HK$39 billion ($5.01 million), according to market sources.

-- China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said first-half net profit was 784 million yuan ($122.7 million), up 41.5 percent from a year earlier.

-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said net profit totaled 5.695 billion yuan ($891.24 million) in the first six months, up 144 percent from a year earlier.

-- Fashion retailer Giordano International Ltd said first-half net profit surged by 71.3 percent from a year earlier to HK$346 million ($44.39 million).

