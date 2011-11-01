PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 1

HONG KONG Nov 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- G-Resources Group Ltd , backed by Mount Kellett Capital and BlackRock Inc , is on track to produce its first gold ore in the first quarter of next year, and estimated its Martable gold mine in Indonesia will produce 250,000 ounces of gold and up to 3 million ounces of silver a year when it is up and running, said Vice-Chairman Owen Hegarty.

-- Chinese sportswear brand and retailer ANTA Sports Products Ltd said it expects its consolidated order value at wholesale value for the first two quarters of 2012 to increase by low-single-digit percentage, on a year-on-year basis.

-- Sitoy (HK) Handbag Factory, a handbags manufacturer, plans to raise HK$1.17 billion ($150.7 million) on the mainboard this year and expects to kick off its roadshow in mid-November, market sources said.

-- Shui On Land Ltd's contracted sales totalled 6.3 billion yuan ($991.4 million) for the first nine months, and would do their utmost to achieve the sales target this year of 10 billion yuan, said Chief Executive Freddy Lee.

-- Local jewellery retailer Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd announced that its half year revenue amounted to HK$1.563 billion, up 44 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 7.765 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan)