PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 1

HONG KONG Dec 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Luxury retailer Coach Inc , which lists on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, expects to have about 100 stores on the mainland in 2012 and believes China will become the company's No.2 market after the United States within the next few years, said Chairman Lew Frankfort.

-- CLP Power, Hong Kong's largest electricity supplier, is facing "unprecedented pressures" to raise tariffs to cover the cost of rising gas prices, new infrastructure and meeting tighter emissions targets, said managing director Richard Lancaster.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Two local lenders, BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Bank of East Asia Ltd, raised their mortgage rates by up to 0.7 percentage points on Wednesday, the sixth time this year.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said net profit for the first nine months fell 51.9 percent from a year earlier to HK$286 million ($36.78 million), and forecast profit for 2011 to be substantially lower than last year because of the weak business environment.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Hong Kong's stock market could see 10 to 15 mining and resources companies listing next year, each raising HK$2-3 billion ($257.2-385.8 million), said Benson Wong, PricewaterhouseCoopers assurance partner and leader of its mining team.

