PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 17

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG May 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Television Broadcasts Ltd Executive Director Mark Lee criticised the government's proposal to grant three more free-to-air television licences as neither open nor fair, and warned that more competition in the small local market could drive some TV stations out of business.
-- The number of mainlanders buying pre-occupied luxury homes in Hong Kong dropped to the lowest level in two years between January and March, according to data from Centaline Property Agency, showing the impact of the mainland's credit tightening on buyer demand.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Motor vehicle and food distributor Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd is maintaining its target of double-digit growth in the mainland China auto market this year, said Chairman Hui Ying Bun.
WEN WEI PO
-- China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd aims to open 50 new stores this year, with about 40 to be opened in the second half, said Chief Executive Bruno Mercier.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.