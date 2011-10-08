Taiwan's Hon Hai Sept sales fall on yr, pick up from Aug

TAIPEI Oct 8 Hon Hai Precision Industry , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said its sales in September fell 12.5 percent on the corresponding month last year, the largest year-on-year monthly decline so far in 2011.

Revenue was T$221.8 billion ($7.3 billion) for the month, down from T$253.5 billion in September 2010 but up from August's T$214.4 billion.

It was the second consecutive month of year-on-year falls, a trend that mirrors other hi-tech companies in Taiwan, as global demand eases.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement released late on Friday.

It said foreign investors owned 4.63 million of its shares as of Sept. 30, down from 4.74 million at the end of August.

($1 = 30.486 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)