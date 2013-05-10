版本:
2013年 5月 10日

Hon Hai April sales down 5 pct on year

TAIPEI, May 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products,
posted a 5.1 percent fall in April sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     APRIL     Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)     291.76     -5.1     1,100.73    -15.9 
       (US$ bln)      9.92
