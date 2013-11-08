版本:
Taiwan's Hon Hai Oct sales up 13 pct on year

TAIPEI, Nov 8 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products,
posted a 13 percent rise in October sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     OCTOBER      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      382.6        +13.15    3,007     -3.18
       (US$ bln)     13
