Horizon Pharma acquires Crealta Holdings for $510 million

Dec 11 Specialty drug maker Horizon Pharma
said on Friday it has agreed to buy Crealta Holdings
for $510 million in cash, adding the only U.S.-approved
treatment for a type of arthritis to its portfolio.
Crealta's flagship drug, Krystexxa, is the only treatment
for chronic refractory gout approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Horizon said it expects the deal to add $70 million to $80
million in net sales, and $45 million to $50 million in adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), a measure of operating cash flow, in the first 12
months after closing.
A California court blocked a bid by Dublin, Ireland-based
Horizon in November to acquire Depomed, a specialty
pharmaceutical company focused on neurology, pain and central
nervous system diseases. It ruled that the offer was based on
improper use of confidential information.
Crealta is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Richard Chang)