Horizon Pharma drug fails key study in rare neuromuscular disease

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc said its drug, Actimmune, failed the main goal in a late-stage study involving patients with Friedreich's ataxia (FA), a rare, degenerative neuromuscular disorder that has no approved treatments.
The drug failed to demonstrate a statistically significant benefit over a placebo on an FA rating scale after 26 weeks, the Ireland-based company said.
Actimmune is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in two rare, genetic conditions - chronic granulomatous disease and severe, malignant osteopetrosis.
Trading of the company's shares were halted before the opening bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.