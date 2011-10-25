Horizon Lines to stop trans-Pacific container service

* Says to record a pretax charge of $105-$110 mln in Q4

* Says FSX service termination will not impact domestic services

Oct 25 Shipping company Horizon Lines Inc said it will discontinue its Five Star Express (FSX) trans-Pacific container shipping service as it looks to focus on its core domestic services.

The company will stop all operations related to FSX service during the fourth quarter and said it will record a pretax restructuring charge of $105-$110 million.

The FSX service offers eastbound transit between China and the U.S. West Coast.

Eastbound freight rates from China to the United States have fallen more than 37 percent in the past 12 months, the company said in a statement.

Horizon said it will mitigate any supply chain disruptions to customers due to termination of the FSX service and said there will be no impact on its domestic ocean services in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)