Horizon Pharma to buy privately held Vidara for about $660 mln

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
March 19 Horizon Pharma Inc said it would buy privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Vidara Therapeutics International Ltd through a reverse merger for stock and cash valued at about $660 million.
Horizon Pharma said the resulting company, Horizon Pharma Plc, would be 26 percent owned by shareholders of Vidara, which has operations in Ireland and the United States. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: