REFILE-BRIEF-Horizon Pharma says notion that Linden Care is a so-called "captive pharmacy" of Horizon Pharma is entirely false

Nov 11 Nov 10 Horizon Pharma PLC
:
* Responds to Express Scripts lawsuit and recent allegations
* Says notion that linden care is a so-called "captive
pharmacy" of Horizon
Pharma is entirely false
* Committed to ensuring that regardless of these actions,
patients will have
access to the medicines they need
* Says does not own or have an ownership stake in any pharmacy
and does not
possess an option to purchase any pharmacy
* Says in light of Express scripts' actions, we will evaluate
all legal and
other remedies and options
* Reviewing the allegations in complaint but we believe the
claims are without
merit and intend to vigorously defend ourselves
